Jan. 17, 1951—May 16, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Walter Kenneth Brown, 72, joined his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. He was surrounded by his loving family at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on Jan. 17, 1951, in Glens Falls, he is the son of the late Edward and Evelyn (LaMere) Brown.

On Nov. 22, 1969, Walter married the love of his life, Joyce Oatman in the Hartford Baptist Church.

Walter was a God-fearing man who loved his family and friends. He had a remarkable faith in the Lord that carried him throughout his life. He loved telling others about what the Lord had done for him and encouraged them to place their faith in God. Walter was an honorable man who humbly acknowledged his sin, cared about right and wrong, and was warm and kind to others.

He liked to keep life simple and prioritized time with his family. His most enjoyable nights were spent holding Joyce’s hand. He was a terrific dad and pop, as his children, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren will attest.

Walter was an avid storyteller who always made us laugh with his great sense of humor. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, sports, old TV shows, gardening, and gospel music. He particularly enjoyed baseball and coached Little League for 23 years. The world is accurately described as a lesser place without him.

For many years, Walter worked for Saratoga Hospital in Environmental Services.

In addition to his parents, Walter is predeceased by his brothers: Edward and David Brown.

Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 53 years, Joyce; his children: Keith Brown, Kenneth Brown and his wife Ashley; his grandchildren: Jubilee and Micah Brown; his siblings: Sharon Burt and her husband, Eugene, Michael Brown and his wife, Dorothy, Peggy Spaulding and her husband, Chris, Greg Brown and his wife, Susan, Kevin Brown and his wife, Jodie; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Durkeetown Baptist Church, 2 Durkeetown Road, Fort Edward, NY 12828. A memorial service will be conducted following the calling hours at noon at the church. Burial will follow the service at Morningside Cemetery in Hartford, with a reception back at Durkeetown Baptist Church afterward.

Memorial donations in Walter’s name can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a favorite charity of his, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Glens Falls Hospital for their special care of Walt.

