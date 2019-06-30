November 18, 1947 — June 27, 2019
HADLEY — Walter K. “Skip” Waite, 71, of Stony Creek Road, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, June 27, 2019 at his home.
Born on Nov. 18, 1947 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late George and Mary (Hastings) Waite.
Skip graduated from Hadley-Luzerne High School in 1965. He joined the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War and receiving several medals and honors, including the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with one Silver Service Star, the National Defense Service Medal and the Sharpshooter metal. He also served in the Vermont National Guard Reserve Unit from 1992-’93.
Following his honorable discharge on July 23, 1970, he was first employed in the woods as a logger, working with his Dad and uncle for many years. He then worked as a machinist at Ketchum Manufacturing in Lake Luzerne for several years, until his retirement in 2017. Skip was a beautifully skilled woodworker and opened Wolf Creek Woodworks from his home, where he made specialty crafted pieces (often one of a kind).
Skip married Lynn M. Rhoads on Dec. 5, 1967 in Hadley, and the couple has resided in Hadley for most of their life.
He enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing, loved the outdoors and enjoyed spending time with his family.
Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by his son-in-law, Dale C. Long.
Survivors besides his loving wife of 51 years include one daughter, Tammy L. Long of Hadley; eight siblings, Ellen Ellis of Lake Luzerne, Jennifer Ovitt (Charlie) of Hadley, Gary Waite of Colorado, Frank Waite (Patti) of Lake Luzerne, Gordon Waite, John Waite, Phyllis Franklin (Obie) of Missouri and Loretta; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family.
The family suggests memorials take the form of donations to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
