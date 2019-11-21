{{featured_button_text}}
Walter John Tennyson

July 8, 1938 — Nov. 7, 2019

CHESTERTOWN — Walter John Tennyson, long-time zoning administrator for the town of Chester, died on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at his home at the foot of Panther Mountain. He was 81 years old.

Mr. Tennyson was born in Warrensburg on July 8, 1938 in the midst of the Great Depression. He was one of four siblings. He attended Chestertown high school and graduated from SUNY Canton College with an associate degree in accounting. He married Nancy Smith of Chestertown in October 1960 and had two children, Melanie Jane Tennyson and Brian Stewart Tennyson.

Mr. Tennyson’s work life included sales positions with the Woodbury Lumber Company and L.J. Farone Kitchen Design Company, selling kitchen cabinetry in towns across upstate New York. He later worked on a home construction crew at the Don Paul Construction Company and was a self-employed logger into the 1980s.

Since then Mr. Tennyson was in business with his longtime friend and partner, John Bradway refinishing and repairing antiques and recycled furniture in his shop on Route 9 in Warrensburg. In the early 2000s he hand-built an Adirondack-style home on Stockfarm Road. Meanwhile, he administered building codes and conducted inspections as Chestertown zoning commissioner for more than three decades.

Mr. Tennyson was a life-long golfer, who caddied at the Green Mansions Golf Course as a kid, learning the game from adult players. He continued to golf with his beloved golf buddies until recently. Late in life he also enjoyed taking walks in Pack Forest and playing Canasta with friends.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Evelyn Tennyson Flachbarth, and is survived by wife Nancy; daughter, Melanie, son, Brian; granddaughter, Lucille Tennyson MacCash and grandson, Fisher Tennyson MacCash; brothers, William Richard Tennyson and Benjamin Stevenson Tennyson.

Family and friends will gather from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 at the Horicon Town Hall, Brant Lake, for a public celebration of Walter’s life. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown.

