Feb. 1, 1927—May 17, 2022

SCOTIA — Walter J. Wolfe, 95, passed away on May 17, 2022 . Born in Jefferson, NY he was the son of the late James and Eva (Kolsharski) Wolfe. Walter was a 1945 graduate of Jefferson High School and then proudly went on to defend his country in the Army Air Force from 1945-1947 during WWII.

Walter married his beloved late wife, Shirley (Brayman) Wolfe on Sept. 4, 1959. Together they shared 55 years of marriage until her passing in 2014.

Walter went on to further his education from Rider College in Lawrence, NJ, obtaining a bachelor’s degree in accounting. Following his education, he had worked for Steiner and Son’s Law Firm for five years prior to starting his own business, Walter J. Wolfe Public Accounting.

He enjoyed classic cars and golfing. Above all, Walter cherished the time he was able to spend with his family. He and Shirley would travel along the east coast and continued to work on Shirley’s family property in Fort Ann. He was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather and will be truly missed.

Left to honor his memory is his daughter Kathleen W. Tetrault; and his granddaughters: Lydia A. and Camilla M. Tetrault. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and beloved wife, Walter was predeceased by his brothers and sisters Charlie, Betty, Jean, Margaret, Gibby, Teddy, Olga, Richard, Bill and Ethel.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, May 22, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road. Funeral services will be on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial alongside his wife Shirley will follow at Brown Cemetery, W. Fort Ann.

Memorial contributions may be made to Northeast Kidney Foundation, 22 Colvin Ave., Albany, NY 12206. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.