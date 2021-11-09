Nov. 13, 1933—Oct. 23, 2021

PALATKA, FL/WARRENSBURG — Walter J. Chapman, 87, of Palatka, FL, formerly of Warrensburg, NY, passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, October 23, 2021.

Born November 13, 1933, in Albany, he was the son of the late Walter and Emma Chapman.

Jim spent his teen years living in Warrensburg with his grandparents, Samuel and Jennie Martindale, where he attended Warrensburg Central School. He had fond memories of delivering newspapers and mowing lawns to earn money in his youth. Jim lived most of his life in the Warrensburg area. For the last 21 years, he resided with his companion, Jane Chapman in Palatka, FL.

Jim proudly served in the U.S. Navy for six years. Following his military service, Jim owned and operated businesses in Lake George, most recently the Chapman Mini Mart. In his retirement, Jim worked at Roaring Brook Ranch and also as a tour boat driver for Shoreline Cruises in Lake George.

Besides spending time with his family, Jim enjoyed traveling, attending local festivals, and visiting his friends at the Lake George American Legion. While living in New York, he enjoyed riding the trails on his four-wheeler. He was an accomplished woodworker, having created many pieces that his family still cherish. During his time in Palatka, he loved spending time with his pets and going on rides with his dogs.

Besides his father and mother, Jim was predeceased by his son, James Chapman; his sister, Jean Ryan; his brothers: Robert Chapman and Michael Chapman.

Jim is survived by his son, Christopher Chapman (Mary); beloved granddaughter, Kimberly Chapman (Adam); step-granddaughter, Cassandra Rausch (Christopher); brother, Richard Chapman (Ruth); companion, Jane Chapman; daughter-in-law, Ann Chapman; sister-in-law, Suzy Chapman; John Noakes and several nieces and nephews.

Jim’s burial will be Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at the Warrensburg Cemetery.