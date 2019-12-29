March 5, 1930 — Dec. 23, 2019

LAKE LUZERNE — Walter H. Fredrickson, 89, of Ridgewood Drive, passed away Monday afternoon, Dec. 23, 2019 at The Pines of Glens Falls.

Born on March 5, 1930 in Manhattan, he was the son of the late Hans and Charlotte (Ogren) Fredrickson.

Walter graduated from Tottenville High School and was employed by the New York Telephone Company. He was drafted by the U.S. Army during the Korean War and served from June 1, 1951 to June 1, 1953. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to the telephone company where he worked until his retirement in 1989.

On April 12, 1958, he married Seija Unkonmaanaho in Staten Island. In 2002, Walter and his wife moved to Lake Luzerne where they could enjoy retirement in the Adirondacks.

Walter enjoyed sports and was an avid Mets fan. He played softball, was in a bowling league, and enjoyed camping in the Adirondack Park with friends and family. After retiring, he and Seija took several cruises and bus tours to visit favorite places in both the United States and abroad.