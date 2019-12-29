March 5, 1930 — Dec. 23, 2019
LAKE LUZERNE — Walter H. Fredrickson, 89, of Ridgewood Drive, passed away Monday afternoon, Dec. 23, 2019 at The Pines of Glens Falls.
Born on March 5, 1930 in Manhattan, he was the son of the late Hans and Charlotte (Ogren) Fredrickson.
Walter graduated from Tottenville High School and was employed by the New York Telephone Company. He was drafted by the U.S. Army during the Korean War and served from June 1, 1951 to June 1, 1953. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to the telephone company where he worked until his retirement in 1989.
On April 12, 1958, he married Seija Unkonmaanaho in Staten Island. In 2002, Walter and his wife moved to Lake Luzerne where they could enjoy retirement in the Adirondacks.
You have free articles remaining.
Walter enjoyed sports and was an avid Mets fan. He played softball, was in a bowling league, and enjoyed camping in the Adirondack Park with friends and family. After retiring, he and Seija took several cruises and bus tours to visit favorite places in both the United States and abroad.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Seija Fredrickson; their children, Elisa Fredrickson, Mark Fredrickson (Deborah), Lauren (George) Biancardi, and Serena (Kenneth) Anderson; several grandchildren, Kristine (Jacob) Raborn, Ryan, Shane, Mark and Madelyn Fredrickson, Fredrick and Charlotte Biancardi, John and Tomas Anderson; great-grandson, Ryder Raborn; and sister Myrtle (Walter) Johnson.
In keeping with Walter’s wishes, there are no calling hours or funeral services scheduled. A celebration of life will be held at the family’s convenience.
Contributions in Walter’s memory may be made to the Double H Hole in the Woods, 97 Hidden Valley Road, Lake Luzerne, NY 12846.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.