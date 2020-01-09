July 7, 1944 — Jan. 4, 2020

INDIAN LAKE — Walter G. Harr, 75, of Route 30, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at Albany Stratton VA Medical Center following a brief illness, surrounded by his loving children and wife.

Born on July 7, 1944 in Schenectady, he was the son of the late Martin J. Harr Jr. and Mary C. (Spring) Harr. He attended Indian Lake Central School.

Walter served in the Navy during the Vietnam Conflict. Following his honorable discharge, he worked in Omaha, Nebraska as a cement mason before returning to help his mother operate “Marty’s Tavern.” In the late 70’s he purchased the tavern and in 1997 reinvented it as a Mexican restaurant, “Marty’s Chili Nights” with the assistance of wife and companion of 30 years, Nancy.

Walter enjoyed the outdoors. He loved downhill skiing, hunting, fishing, golf, ice fishing, camping at Grampus Lake and spending time with his children at his mother’s camp on Blue Mountain Lake. He also enjoyed watching sports, especially Syracuse as well as any team his children were playing on.

Walter had a quick wit and a strong work ethic. Both of these traits he passed on to his children.