July 7, 1944 — Jan. 4, 2020
INDIAN LAKE — Walter G. Harr, 75, of Route 30, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at Albany Stratton VA Medical Center following a brief illness, surrounded by his loving children and wife.
Born on July 7, 1944 in Schenectady, he was the son of the late Martin J. Harr Jr. and Mary C. (Spring) Harr. He attended Indian Lake Central School.
Walter served in the Navy during the Vietnam Conflict. Following his honorable discharge, he worked in Omaha, Nebraska as a cement mason before returning to help his mother operate “Marty’s Tavern.” In the late 70’s he purchased the tavern and in 1997 reinvented it as a Mexican restaurant, “Marty’s Chili Nights” with the assistance of wife and companion of 30 years, Nancy.
Walter enjoyed the outdoors. He loved downhill skiing, hunting, fishing, golf, ice fishing, camping at Grampus Lake and spending time with his children at his mother’s camp on Blue Mountain Lake. He also enjoyed watching sports, especially Syracuse as well as any team his children were playing on.
Walter had a quick wit and a strong work ethic. Both of these traits he passed on to his children.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Nancy Harding; the mother of his children, Linda Murphy of Indian Lake; his children, Darrin (Penelopy) Harr of Indian Lake, Jodie (Andrew) Seymour of Indian Lake, Jamie Harr of Kingston; three grandchildren, Darrin Harr Jr., Evelyn Harr, Olivia Seymour; siblings; Linda (Bruce) Mitchell of Indian Lake, Martin (Paula) Harr of Queensbury, David (Kay) Harr of Tampa, Florida and Blue Mountain Lake; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He recently lost his sister, Joan Revella of Miami, Florida.
The family would like to thank the extended family, friends, community and loyal customers for the outpouring of support during this devastating time. Walter’s children would like to thank Nancy for the exceptional care she provided their father in both sickness and in health. In keeping with Walter’s wishes, there are no calling hours or funeral services scheduled. Please celebrate his life through your stories, fond memories, and acts of kindness.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Walter’s memory may be directed to the Fisher House, 113 Holland Ave., Albany, NY 12208 who provides families the comforts of home while their loved ones are in the VA hospital.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller Funeral Home, 6357 NYS Route 30, Indian Lake.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
