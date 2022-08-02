May 10, 1938—July 30, 2022

SARATOGA — Walter Fethke, Jr., 84, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, with his loving family by his side.

Born on May 10, 1938, in, Neptune, New Jersey, he is the son of the late Walter Fethke, Sr. and Doris (Forsberg) Fethke-Tarzia.

Walter graduated from Princeton University with a bachelor’s degree in engineering. In college, Walter was enrolled in the ROTC program and served in the United States Navy as a Lieutenant Junior.

During that time, Walter met the love of his life, Monique Weisz, they married in Paris, France on January 19, 1963. After moving back to the states, Walter worked for many years at Union Carbide as a Chemical Engineer.

Walter loved being involved with the church. He was a member of the 1st Presbyterian Church in Monroe, NY and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Saratoga, NY.

He enjoyed gardening, fishing, music, singing, BBQs, traveling with his wife, and spending time with his family and friends.

Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 59 years, Monique; his children, Karen and her husband, Donald Ranck, Jr, of Saratoga Springs, NY, Eric and his wife, Viyada Sarabanchong of Highland Mills, NY; his grandchildren, Chelsea and her husband, Anthony Casimano of Fort Edward, NY, Lindsey and her husband Cody Allison of Shaftsbury, VT, Mitchell Ranck of Albany, NY, Daniel and Christopher Fethke of Highland Mills, NY; great grandchildren, Luke Casimano, Liam Allison, and baby girl Casimano; his siblings, Douglas and his wife, Geri Fethke, Elaine and her husband, Bob Harloe, Charles and his wife, Helen Fethke; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Walter’s request, there will be no calling hours.

A Funeral Service will be conducted at 11:00am on Friday, August 5, 2022, at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 149 Lake Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. The family is inviting everyone to attend a small luncheon at the church immediately after service.

Following the reception, the burial will be at the Riverside Cemetery, N River Rd, Fort Miller NY 12828.

Donations in Walter’s memory can be made to the Alzheimer’s Assoc Northeastern NY Chapter, Pine West Plaza Building 4 Suite 405 Washington Ave Ext., Albany, NY 12205, and St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.