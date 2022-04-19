Sept. 6, 1940—April 16, 2022
CORINTH – Walter F. Ladd, Sr., 81, a longtime resident of Pitt Lane, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Nathan Littauer Hospital in Gloversville following a brief illness.
Born on Sept. 6, 1940 in the Town of Day, he was the son of the late Francis and Helena Ladd.
Walt attended Corinth Central School.
He joined the United States Army and served in Germany until his honorable discharge in 1965.
Walt married Evelyn Harris on March 9, 1963 and the couple resided in Corinth for many years. She passed away Oct. 16, 2004 following 41 years of marriage.
He was employed for many years at the International Paper Co. in Corinth as a paper machinist until his retirement.
Walt enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, square dancing with his wife, and spending time with his family and friends. He especially loved his grandbabies.
Besides his wife and his parents, he was also predeceased by three siblings, Donald Ladd, Audrey Ladd and Merrill Ladd.
Survivors include two children: Walter F. Ladd, Jr. of Porter Corners and Melissa L. Sobon (David) of Adams, MA; four grandchildren: Courtney Bills (Johnny) of Corinth, Ashleigh May (Michael) of Northville, Keana Ladd of Corinth, and Cody Ladd of Corinth; four great-grandchildren: Madysan, Jianna, Paisley, and Cash; one sister, Patricia Vaillancourt of South Glens Falls; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Walt’s Life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, April 22, 2022, at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Burial with military honors will be held at Lynwood Cemetery, Hadley.
