QUEENSBURY — Loving father and grandfather, Walter E. Newell Jr. passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 22, 2019.
Raised in Hampton Manor, New York, Walter (Eddie to his friends) graduated from Columbia High School and attended SUNY Cobleskill, where he would meet the love of his life, Jean Ruth Magsamen.
Walter established himself as a mechanic, then a truck driver, eventually working at Geo. Hildebrandt trucking in Hudson. He and his young family soon left Columbia County behind when Walter bought a business in Lake George, where they would live for many years. Eventually, Walter found his way back into the trucking business, finally retiring as a dispatcher for Fort Edward Express.
Walt and Jean spent many happy years traveling in their campers and seeing the country one campground at a time. Car shows, toy shows and yard sales became their hobby and pastime, buying and selling for fun and profit. Walter also had a passion for classic cars, restoring two Chevrolet Corvairs. He was a member of the Capital District Corvair Club, and he took great pride in showing his cars at shows throughout the Northeast.
Walter was predeceased by his wife, Jean. He is survived by his siblings, Lettie Mae (Gordon) Pinney, Lyle (Brenda) Newell and Marge (Stan) Rowe. He is also survived by his two children, Lori Burnett and Edwin (Mary) Newell; as well as five grandchildren, Shari Burnett (Josh) Crystal, Andy (Jamie) Burnett, Juli Anna Burnett, Brian Newell and Michael Newell.
A combined service for Walt and Jean will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804. Visitation hours will precede the service from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
A private graveside service for Walter and Jean will take place at Memory’s Garden in Colonie.
Anyone wishing to honor the memory of Walt and Jean may make a contribution to any of the following: SPCA of Warren County, 121 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801, Doreen’s Soup Kitchen, 298 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839, Saratoga Auto Museum, 110 Avenue of the Pines, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or The ALS Association Upstate New York Chapter, 135 Old Cove Road Suite 213, Liverpool, NY 13090.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
