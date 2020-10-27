Walter E. Nadeau

Jan. 9, 1944 — Oct. 18, 2020

GRANVILLE, NY — After a very long illness, on October 18, 2020 Walter Ernest Nadeau ran into the loving arms of his savior, Jesus. He was reunited with his wife Carol and his beloved mother, Gertrude.

Walter was born on January 9, 1944 in Grangerville, NY the son of the late Walter J. and Gertrude (Squires) Nadeau.

He graduated from Argyle Central School and also resided in the Granville area. Eventually he made the move to Deltona, Fl.

Walter was self-employed most of his life primarily working and living in New York State or Florida. When he retired and moved back up north, he lived in Whitehall until his health declined at which time, he became a resident of Slate Valley Nursing and Rehab Centre in Granville.

He enjoyed decorating their homes through the years as well as traveling with his wife to various lighthouses along the east coast. Wally was a very generous man and always willing to help anyone in need.