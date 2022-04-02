GANSEVOORT — Walter E. Hitchcock, 76, of Gansevoort, NY passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Born in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Robert and Myrtle (Ingraham) Hitchcock.

He served in Vietnam, obtaining the rank of Specialist E5. He attended the helicopter maintenance school in Fort Eustis, VA and was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal and the Air Medal with four Oak Leaf Clusters.

Walter married the love of his life, Elizabeth “Beth” on Sept. 23, 1967. He got his CDL license in 1968 and drove tractor-trailer for many companies and most recently for James River in South Glens Falls, NY. Walter drove until he became disabled at the age of 47.

He enjoyed NASCAR, farming, camping and boating. Walter especially enjoyed puttering with his tractors.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister Elizabeth Pratt (Charles); a brother Robert Hitchcock (Madeline); and by two nieces Rebecca VanGuilder and Julia Hamblin.

Walter is survived by his wife Beth E. Hitchcock; son Tad E. Hitchcock; daughter Mary E. Hitchcock; brother Richard Hitchcock; nieces: Amanda Bowdin (Wayne), Laura VanGuilder, Natalie Hoeppner and Monica Hoffmann (David); and his nephews: Thomas Pratt (Joanne) and Charles Pratt (Yosiko).

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022 at Southside Cemetery in South Glens Falls, NY.

Donations may be made to Haynes House of Hope in Granville.

The family would like to thank Haynes House of Hope, Hospice, the director of Haynes House of Hope, Bonnie Underwood and all the fantastic volunteers for the wonderful care that Walter received.

Arrangements are under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.