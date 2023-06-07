Jan. 19, 1922—June 5, 2023

HUDSON FALLS — Walter E. Case, Sr., 101, of Hudson Falls, went to the happy hunting ground on Monday, June 5, 2023, at his home.

Born on Jan. 19, 1922, in Argyle, he was the son of the late Walter and Mildred (Harrington) Case.

Walter graduated from Argyle High School where he was in the Top 10 of his Class.

After graduating, he enlisted in the U.S. Army serving from 1944 to 1946.

On Oct. 5, 1946, he married Dorothy “Dot” Andrews at the Hudson Falls United Methodist Church.

He worked for many years at Scott Paper in Fort Edward, until his retirement in 1981.

Walter was a member of the Odd Fellows Lodge in Fort Edward. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and especially bowling. In 1991, he was inducted into the Glens Falls Bowling Association Hall of Fame. Walter bowled well into his late 90s. He is remembered for being a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather.

He was predeceased by his father, Walter Henry Case, his mother, Mildred Sabia, his sister, Irene Gravelle, his niece, Carol Hayes and his great-granddaughter, Mia Nassivera.

Walter is survived by his loving wife of 76 years, Dorothy “Dot” Case of Hudson Falls; his four children: Linda (Mickey) McFarren of Argyle, Susan (Alan) Whalen of Hudson Falls, Walter (Brenda) Case, Jr. of Argyle and Kevin Case of Warsaw, Poland; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

A prayer will follow the calling hours at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Union Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to a charity of your choice.

