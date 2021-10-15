Jan. 10, 1940—Oct. 8, 2021

BALLSTON SPA — Walter Doyle Frasier, 81, passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Saratoga Hospital.

Born on January 10, 1940 in Glens Falls Hospital, he was the son of the late Marion and Dorothy (Doyle) Frasier.

He was a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy, Class of 1957. He then went on to attend Niagara University, Siena College and then attended Mater Christi Seminary in 1959.

Walter was a lifelong self-employed man. He owned and operated Frasier Paint and Wallpaper and Frasier Minit Car Wash with his two brothers, Richard and David Frasier. He then worked alongside his wife, Linda LaBarge, at Hair Replacement Services of Albany for 30+ years.

In addition to his parents, both his brothers, Richard and David, predeceased him.

Survivors include his wife of almost 35 years, whom he married on November 17, 1987, Linda LaBarge of Ballston Spa; his children: W. Daniel Frasier, wife, Mariela and children, Amelia, William, Jack, Claire and Sam, and step-children, Fabiana and Estefano of Virginia Beach, VA; Lauren M. Frasier, of Fairport, NY; Ginny (Frasier) Lippincott, husband, Eric and their children, Scotty, Andrew and Alexander, of Saratoga Springs; Wendi (Frasier) Wessels and her children, Jeffrey, Kyle, Brett, Ryland and Peyton, of Braselton, GA. He is also survived by his former wife and mother of his children, Rita H. Flynn, of Queensbury.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 12:00 noon on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren Street, Glens Falls.

Burial will follow in the Frasier family plot in Pine View Cemetery, Quaker Road, Queensbury.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services on Tuesday at St. Mary’s Church.

Donations in Walter’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 4 Pine West Plaza #405, Albany, NY 12205.

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY 12804 and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.