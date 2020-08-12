May 2, 1954 — Aug. 9, 2020 QUEENSBURY — Walter David Fleming, 66, of Queensbury passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born May 2, 1954 in Springfield, Massachusetts, he was the son of Walter F. Fleming and Louise Beaupre. On May 9, 1971, Walter married his soulmate, Marion Lynne King, at St. James Episcopal Church in Fort Edward.
Walter worked hard his whole life to provide for his family, including the SGF Paper Mills and Amsterdam Printing. His hobbies included remodeling his home, woodworking, motorcycles, but most importantly, he loved spending time with his family.
Besides both his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his brother, Gary Fleming.
Survivors include his partner, Debbie Blake of Queensbury; his son, Walter W. Fleming and his wife, Leslie of Queensbury; and his daughter, Charmaine Fleming Baker of Queensbury. Walter and Marion were blessed with four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Walter is also survived by his sisters: Dianna Hayes of Glens Falls, Laura Kelly of Queensbury, Becky Fleming Labay of Queensbury, and Tina Fleming of Glens Falls; along with many nieces and nephews whom he loved so much.
With his partner, Debbie, he also had an extended loving family who he loved dearly that include, Danielle and Brock Leno of Lake Luzerne, Doreen and Chris Skogsberg of Fort Edward and Daniel Jr. and Elizabeth Blake of Fort Edward; as well as 11 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and three on the way.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury. Please wear a mask and comply with social distancing mandates. Funeral services will be privately held for the family.
The family would like to send out a special thank you to all of the wonderful doctors and nurses with hospice. It was your love and support that helped Walter and his family get through such a difficult time.
To express condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
