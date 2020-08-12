May 2, 1954 — Aug. 9, 2020 QUEENSBURY — Walter David Fleming, 66, of Queensbury passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born May 2, 1954 in Springfield, Massachusetts, he was the son of Walter F. Fleming and Louise Beaupre. On May 9, 1971, Walter married his soulmate, Marion Lynne King, at St. James Episcopal Church in Fort Edward.

Walter worked hard his whole life to provide for his family, including the SGF Paper Mills and Amsterdam Printing. His hobbies included remodeling his home, woodworking, motorcycles, but most importantly, he loved spending time with his family.

Besides both his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his brother, Gary Fleming.

Survivors include his partner, Debbie Blake of Queensbury; his son, Walter W. Fleming and his wife, Leslie of Queensbury; and his daughter, Charmaine Fleming Baker of Queensbury. Walter and Marion were blessed with four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Walter is also survived by his sisters: Dianna Hayes of Glens Falls, Laura Kelly of Queensbury, Becky Fleming Labay of Queensbury, and Tina Fleming of Glens Falls; along with many nieces and nephews whom he loved so much.