Walter "Butch" Wall

Butch was a talented contractor and carpenter who took on various jobs through his business. He loved what he did and was able to plan and build anything he set out to do. Butch had a passion for woodworking and woodburning. Many of the beautiful creations he made were given to his family and friends. Butch was an outdoor enthusiast who loved hunting and fishing throughout the Adirondacks. He also had treasured memories kayaking with his wife on Forth Lake. His two sons held a special place in his heart. Butch loved hunting, fishing and four-wheeling with them at a moment's notice. He was always ready to spend time with them. Butch loved spending time watching football with his friends Don, DJ and Boston.