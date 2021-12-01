Walter "Butch" Wall
Feb. 14, 1971 - Nov. 25, 2021
GANSEVOORT — Walter "Butch" Wall, 50, of Gansevoort, passed away unexpectedly on November 25, 2021, at Albany Medical Center.
Born on February 14, 1971 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Elaine (Jones) Wall and the late Walter G. Wall.
Butch attended Hudson Falls High School.
On September 12, 1998, he married Melissa Younger in Hartford.
Butch was a talented contractor and carpenter who took on various jobs through his business. He loved what he did and was able to plan and build anything he set out to do. Butch had a passion for woodworking and woodburning. Many of the beautiful creations he made were given to his family and friends. Butch was an outdoor enthusiast who loved hunting and fishing throughout the Adirondacks. He also had treasured memories kayaking with his wife on Forth Lake. His two sons held a special place in his heart. Butch loved hunting, fishing and four-wheeling with them at a moment's notice. He was always ready to spend time with them. Butch loved spending time watching football with his friends Don, DJ and Boston.
Besides his father, he was predeceased by his best friend, DJ Philion.
Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Melissa Wall of Gansevoort; his sons: Shawn (Hailey) Wall of Hartford and Corey (Alisia) Wall of Gansevoort; his mother, Elaine (Jones) Wall of Hudson Falls; his sister, Sonja (Tom) Matteson of Hudson Falls; his brother, Aaron (Alice) Wall of Fort Edward; his nieces and nephews; and several aunts, uncles; and cousins.
To Celebrate Butch's Life, everyone is welcome to the Hudson Falls American Legion Post 574, 72 Pearl Street in Hudson Falls on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Covered dishes are welcome.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
