Walter "Bud" Vernum

March 10, 1940 - Aug. 27, 2022

ROTTERDAM/WARRENSBURG — Walter "Bud" Vernum, 82, of Rotterdam, NY passed away at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, NY after a brief illness on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.

Bud was born on March 10, 1940 in Warrensburg, NY to the late Frances (Cooper) Vernum. While living there met the love of his life Constance "Connie" Vernum from Bolton Landing, NY. Buddy and Connie celebrated their 49th Wedding Anniversary together on Oct. 6, 2011. Bud was also proud to be a United States Army Veteran.

Bud became interested in building things at a very young age. He loved building go carts and snow machines that went fast and helped support his family as they would sell his creations so he could start the next one. He started working in the automotive industry at just 15 and his aptitude for building and fixing "things that go" was admired by many.

Bud was employed by Karl J. Duell Oldsmobile Sales and Service before and after serving in the Army. In the military he had the opportunity to use these skills and was frequently asked to do maritime mechanical work above his rank and pay grade since no one else could do it better.

As a young man he also built and raced cars.

Bud and Connie shared a love for the outdoors and the beautiful Adirondack Park, fishing and camping at Fish Creek for many years. They passed this love of nature and camping on to their son Darrell and shared it with other family and friends.

In addition to his exceptional skill at building things that go, Walter was also a gifted carpenter and handyman. Walter could build or fix just about anything he put his mind to in fact.

He spent 35 years living with Connie in Rotterdam, NY. During that time he worked 27 years for Sears in Colonie and then for Jays Certified Auto restoring muscle cars and building kit cars. Also, during this time in Rotteram, Bud and Connie nurtured their son Darrell in his love for music which allowed Darrell to move to Austin, TX and pursue music professionally.

Later in life Bud enjoyed traveling to Texas to see his son, to National Parks to see more nature, to military or automotive history museums and attending car shows. He also enjoyed rebuilding classic cars, restoring them with factory authenticity to showroom quality. He was particularly proud of a classic Shelby Cobra MKII kit car he built from the ground up. He was always active doing something with his hands, mentoring friends, and helping others.

Bud was predeceased by his wife Connie on Nov. 16, 2011 and by his son Darrell Duane Vernum on Dec. 9, 2020.

