April 13, 1922—May 21, 2021

QUEENSBURY—Walter Boecher, 99, passed away May 21, 2021 at Elderwood at North Creek with his loving family at his side.

Born in the Bronx on April 13, 1922, son of immigrant father Walter Boecher and his wife, Louise Stief Boecher, he graduated from Bronxville Concordia Academy in 1939. Walter worked his way through Wagner College the old-fashioned way, earning every penny himself to pay for all his school and living expenses, graduating in four years (1943) with a Bachelor of Arts degree. A distinguished athlete, Walter played college football and was elected captain of the track team as well as president of his fraternity. At Wagner College, Walter met his future wife, Barbara Jane Walters, the mother of his three sons.

After graduation Walter enlisted in the Marine Corps and earned two purple hearts for wounds sustained as a Marine officer (First Lt: Fifth Marine Division) during the first wave of assault on Iwo Jima in World War II.