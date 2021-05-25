April 13, 1922—May 21, 2021
QUEENSBURY—Walter Boecher, 99, passed away May 21, 2021 at Elderwood at North Creek with his loving family at his side.
Born in the Bronx on April 13, 1922, son of immigrant father Walter Boecher and his wife, Louise Stief Boecher, he graduated from Bronxville Concordia Academy in 1939. Walter worked his way through Wagner College the old-fashioned way, earning every penny himself to pay for all his school and living expenses, graduating in four years (1943) with a Bachelor of Arts degree. A distinguished athlete, Walter played college football and was elected captain of the track team as well as president of his fraternity. At Wagner College, Walter met his future wife, Barbara Jane Walters, the mother of his three sons.
After graduation Walter enlisted in the Marine Corps and earned two purple hearts for wounds sustained as a Marine officer (First Lt: Fifth Marine Division) during the first wave of assault on Iwo Jima in World War II.
After the war, Walter started and operated a succession of several business ventures, including a movie theater, a restaurant, and a cosmetics company. In the early 1950’s, after reading an article in Look Magazine referring to Glens Falls as “Hometown U.S.A.” Walter moved his family to Queensbury where he and Barbara raised their sons. Upon arrival in the Adirondack Region, Walter started a roofing company which put the roofs on the buildings of the original Storytown. Ultimately, Walter made a career as a manufacturer’s representative and National Sales Manager in the floral industry and held several patents for his designs and inventions. Walter traveled and lived in many locations throughout the United States, and ultimately returned to Queensbury to be with his son Dean and family.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Rev. Frederick W. Boecher.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons: Dean (wife, Lynne) of Queensbury, Robert of Queensbury, Glen (partner, Bess deFarber) of Gainesville, FL; his grandchildren: Drew H. Boecher (wife, Tammy) of Dedham, MA, Eric D.Boecher (wife, Michelle) of Wellesley, MA, Darren W. Boecher (wife, Francine) of Queensbury, Morgan R.Boecher of Brooklyn and Haley Whitted (husband, Brigand) of Gainesville, as well as seven great grandchildren: Dean Howell Boecher, Luke Davenport Boecher, William Nicholas Boecher, Ethan Thomas Boecher, Brayden Eric Boecher, Addison Lynne Boecher and Harrison John Boecher.
He is also survived by his sister, Louise Fyler and her husband, Rev. George Fyler as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
Walter, a consummate people person, is remembered with affection for his sharp wit, love of music, generosity, compassion and love of family. The family wishes to give special thanks to all the Staff at The Landing (Queensbury) where Walter resided happily for seven years and to the nurses and staff at Elderwood, where Walter spent his final weeks.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service with military honors on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Pine View Cemetery, Quaker Road, Queensbury, with Pastor Paul Wagner of The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd officiating.
Remembrances in Walter’s name can be made to an organization or charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury. Those who wish may make online condolences by visiting sbfuneralhome.com.
