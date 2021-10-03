Aug. 27, 1938—Sept. 29, 2021

GREENWICH — Wallace “Wally” “Captain” Hoffman, 83, a lifelong resident of Greenwich, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital following a brief illness.

He was born in Greenwich, NY on August 27, 1938. He was the third son to the late Frank Jr. and Violet (Green) Hoffman.

Wallace graduated from Greenwich Central School and went on to serve his country proudly in the United States Army from 1955-1958. He was a communicant of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Cambridge. He worked for Steven & Thompson Paper Co., Whiteside Fuel Oil Co., and retired from Peckham Materials after 30 years of service.

On August 5, 1961, he married Evelyn Bounds at St. Joseph’s Church in Greenwich. Wally was an avid NY Giants, NY Yankees, and horse-racing fan. Some of his favorite things to do were watching his grandkids play sports, McDonald’s with the NIMO guys, Stewart’s coffee klatch, and looking after his neighbors’ cats GiGi and Ty. Wally will always be remembered as a kind, generous, humorous man, who loved his family.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers Kenneth, Ronald, and Bryan, father and mother-in-law Harry and Catherine Bounds.