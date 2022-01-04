March 18, 1960—Dec. 24, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Wade Russell, 61, a resident of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 24, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.

He was born on March 18, 1960 in Glens Falls, NY and was the son of the late Earl and Shirley (Murray) Russell.

Wade attended Queensbury High School and Adirondack Community College. He was the owner and operator of E.W. Russell Appliance Service in Queensbury for the last 25 years.

There was nothing that meant more to Wade than his wife, Carol, family and all the friendships he made throughout his life. Wade loved listening to music poolside at his backyard bar while betting on horses and playing the odds. He would often get lucky with a pick six or have a good roll on the craps table. Wade also enjoyed playing golf and his yearly trip to Nashville, TN. He was a person who loved life and all it had to offer.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carol Russell of Queensbury; his children: Marc (Carrie) Lambert of Queensbury, Renee (Jeff) Mosher of Corinth, Kenny (Lisa) Lambert of Queensbury and Kim (Bob) Corda of Fort Edward. He is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren who he adored.

A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.

There are no calling hours scheduled.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in name to Sloan Kettering Memorial Hospital, 1275 York Ave., New York, NY 10065.

For those who wish, on ine condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury.