Nov. 7, 1975 — Oct. 19, 2019
BUSKIRK — Wade Andrew Williams, 43, of Buskirk, passed away suddenly Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Amsterdam on Nov. 7, 1975, he was the son of Deborah Roberts Williams and the late Edward Thomas Williams.
Wade was a 1993 graduate of Amsterdam High School, and following graduation, he began working at Mazzarella Pizza in Scotia. He then went to work for Ace Hardware in Wilton as a truck driver for the last 16 years.
Wade loved the outdoors and enjoyed motorcycles, fishing, snowboarding, kayaking and hiking. He loved spending time with his son, Dominic, and enjoyed the company of his dogs. Wade enjoyed old cars and going to car shows and was a great cook.
In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his wife, Kimberly Williams, who passed away this past May 2019; and a brother, Marc C. Williams Sr., who passed away in 1995.
Wade is survived by his son, Dominic Williams of Buskirk; a stepson, Raymond Pichette of Worcester; his mother, Deborah Roberts Williams of Summerville, South Carolina;and sisters, Melanie Ramos of East Greenbush and Selena Williams (Joseph Olechowski) of Broadalbin. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Alyssa Sanders, Amanda Sanders, Allie Sanders, Marc Williams Jr., Abraham Mohammed and Phillip Ramos; and great-niece, Scarlett Sanders.
A visiting hour will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 West Main St., Cambridge. A service will begin following the visiting hour.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may made to American Stroke Society at www.AmericanStroke.orgonate/
To offer condolences to Wade’s family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
