Sept. 19, 1941 — Feb. 23, 2020

RUPERT, VT — W. Edward “Ed” Lewis, 78, of Rupert, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center.

Ed was born in Granville, Sept. 19, 1941 the son of the late Earl and Elizabeth (Acome) Lewis.

Ed attended grade school in Rupert and graduated from Salem Washington Academy. Ed loved farming and farmed most of his life and eventually owned and operated Lewisholm Valley Farm in Rupert for many years. He drove truck for many years with Holdman Trucking in Middlebury, Vermont and also for J & J Trucking in Pawlet, Vermont.

Ed was a member of the Rupert United Methodist Church and a life member of the Rupert Vol. Fire Department. He enjoyed sugaring every year and was a member of the Rutland County Maple Producers and served as President for ten years. Ed was a Selectman for 20 years, a 4-H Member and Leader, a member of the former Rupert Grange and the Salem Future Farmers of America (FFA).

In addition to his parents, Ed was predeceased by a daughter, Ruth Lewis Kirchner; and his brother, Forrest Lewis.