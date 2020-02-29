Vivian Simonson
May 20, 1947 — Feb. 26, 2020

BOLTON LANDING — Vivian Simonson passed peacefully in her home in Bolton Landing on the evening of Feb. 26, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Vivian was born in Newark, New Jersey on May 20, 1947 to Rose and John Netchel. She graduated from Arts High and attended Newark School of Fine Arts. She married Richard Simonson on March 4, 1970 and had been proud to celebrate their 50th Anniversary this year. Richard and Vivian spent their early years living on Staten Island where Vivian had many close neighborhood friends. They purchased Shallow Beach Cottages in Bolton Landing, in 1978 and began a 41 year journey as Lake George resort owners.

Vivian was a founding member of The Bolton League of Fine Arts and was herself an accomplished portrait artist.

Vivian enjoyed spending time caring for our animals including a horse named Biscuit, two cats and a small dog which had been her “life long wish” to have.

Vivian was predeceased by her mother, Rose Netchel, aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews; a son-in-law and many friends. Survivors include her husband, Richard; brother, Harry Netchel; daughter, Danielle Simonson; son, Paul Simonson and his wife Katy; three beloved granddaughters, Luna Wilson, Bèla Simonson and Hunter Simonson. Summer guests of Shallow Beach will have an empty space in their hearts when they return this season as they have all become our summer family.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at The Church of St. Sacrement in Bolton Landing, with a reception to follow. Vivian enrolled herself in the Anatomical Gift program at Albany Medical College. She will be cremated and half of her remains will be interred in the Albany Medical College plot at Albany Rural Cemetery and the other half will be returned to her family. A very special thank you to High Peaks Hospice for their caring and support.

