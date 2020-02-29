May 20, 1947 — Feb. 26, 2020

BOLTON LANDING — Vivian Simonson passed peacefully in her home in Bolton Landing on the evening of Feb. 26, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Vivian was born in Newark, New Jersey on May 20, 1947 to Rose and John Netchel. She graduated from Arts High and attended Newark School of Fine Arts. She married Richard Simonson on March 4, 1970 and had been proud to celebrate their 50th Anniversary this year. Richard and Vivian spent their early years living on Staten Island where Vivian had many close neighborhood friends. They purchased Shallow Beach Cottages in Bolton Landing, in 1978 and began a 41 year journey as Lake George resort owners.

Vivian was a founding member of The Bolton League of Fine Arts and was herself an accomplished portrait artist.

Vivian enjoyed spending time caring for our animals including a horse named Biscuit, two cats and a small dog which had been her “life long wish” to have.