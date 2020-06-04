Feb. 28, 1922 — June 1, 2020 GLENS FALLS – Vivian Mullen Seeley, 98, formerly of Stitchman Towers, passed away on Monday June 1, 2020, at the Glens Falls Center.
Born on February 28, 1922 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late David and Ethel (Davis) Mullen.
She attended Hudson Falls High School.
In 1939, she married Ward Seeley. They were married 41 years, before he died in 1980.
Vivian worked for 18 years at D’Amico’s Restaurant, formerly located in Hudson Falls. She the worked for 10 years at Sears Roebuck in Queensbury and later as a receptionist for the American Red Cross in Glens Falls.
The Seeley’s were longtime Hudson Falls residents. She was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls.
Her enjoyments included golf and bowling.
Vivian was a people person. She always took care of family and was always there with a helping hand for anyone in need.
In addition to her husband and parents, Vivian is predeceased by a daughter, Elizabeth A. Fletcher, a son, Ward Seeley, Jr., a brother David Mullen and three sisters, Rita Infield, Margaret Shields and Betty Trackey.
Survivors include two daughters, Virginia Dean and her husband, Alvin of Queensbury and Susan Larkins-Gardner and her husband, David of Schenectady; one son, Robert Seeley and his wife, Dee of Cambridge; 25 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private at Moss Street Cemetery.
Donations in Vivian’s memory may be made to the American Red Cross, Adirondack Chapter, 74 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.
