× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Feb. 28, 1922 — June 1, 2020 GLENS FALLS – Vivian Mullen Seeley, 98, formerly of Stitchman Towers, passed away on Monday June 1, 2020, at the Glens Falls Center.

Born on February 28, 1922 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late David and Ethel (Davis) Mullen.

She attended Hudson Falls High School.

In 1939, she married Ward Seeley. They were married 41 years, before he died in 1980.

Vivian worked for 18 years at D’Amico’s Restaurant, formerly located in Hudson Falls. She the worked for 10 years at Sears Roebuck in Queensbury and later as a receptionist for the American Red Cross in Glens Falls.

The Seeley’s were longtime Hudson Falls residents. She was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls.

Her enjoyments included golf and bowling.

Vivian was a people person. She always took care of family and was always there with a helping hand for anyone in need.

In addition to her husband and parents, Vivian is predeceased by a daughter, Elizabeth A. Fletcher, a son, Ward Seeley, Jr., a brother David Mullen and three sisters, Rita Infield, Margaret Shields and Betty Trackey.