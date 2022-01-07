July 25, 1924—Jan. 5, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Vivian (LaPage) Dumas, 97, of Queensbury, NY passed away on Jan. 5, 2022 at her home with her family and caregivers at her side. She was born on July 25, 1924 in Fort Covington, NY, the daughter of the late Ernest and Alfannie LaPage.

She married the love of her life, Floyd J. Dumas on April 3, 1945. After living in Danbury, CT for a short time, they moved to Glens Falls for Floyd’s job. Vivian was a devout Catholic. She was a stay-at-home mom and brought up her three children. She loved her home and decorated it beautifully for each season and holiday. She was a very special person who enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest. Vivian will be missed by those who knew and loved her.

Vivian is predeceased by her husband, Floyd J. Dumas and her son, Stephen Dumas and great-granddaughter, Emma Vivian Bleyzer.

She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Gregory (Edward); and son, David Dumas; grandchildren: Todd, Lisa (Michael), and Blake (Jenny); great-grandchildren: Casey, Jonathan, Andrew, Tripton, Jasmine and Lincoln; and several nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank High Peaks Hospice and Vivian’s caregivers Amy and Vivian for their dedication, love and support.

Graveside services will be held at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury privately for the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or to Our Lady of the Annunciation Roman Catholic Church, 448 Aviation Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.

Arrangements are under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury.

