April 5, 1926—Aug. 20, 2023

MOREAU—Vivian (Christopher) Bush, 97, passed from this world to her eternal home in heaven on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

Born Vivian Grace Christopher on April 5, 1926, Vivian was the daughter of Clara and Victor Christopher, Sr.

Growing up in Broadalbin, she was a Class of 1943, Broadalbin High School Alumni.

After graduating from Oneonta State College, she began her teaching career with South Glens Falls Central School District. She certainly touched the lives of many, as she taught 3rd, 2nd, and, for most of her career, kindergarten classes, spanning over 30 years and endearing several generations of children and their families.

On July 24, 1948, Vivian and Donald Bush married, raising their daughters Betty and Christine. They also had the joy of being a big part of the lives of their grandsons, Dan, Tim and Rick as they grew up.

She was an active longtime member of the Fortsville Methodist Church. In retirement, she was a “charter member” of Osteo-Busters Exercise Program at the Moreau Community Center.

Vivian especially enjoyed keeping in touch with her many friends and family, always interested in their lives and well-being. Gardening and bird watching were among her favorite hobbies. Yes, she was a tried-and-true American, always patriotic to the Red, White, and Blue.

In addition to her parents, Vivian was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Bush, her brothers: Victor Christopher, Eugene Christopher, and her son-in-law, Robert Heitmann.

She survived by her daughters: Betty Heitmann of Waterloo, N.Y. and Christine (Mike) Levo of South Glens Falls; her grandsons: Dan (Esther) Levo of Moreau, Tim (Justina) Levo of Niskayuna, Rick (Alyssa) Levo of Saratoga Springs; eight great-grandchildren; dear nieces, nephews and cousins, and so many loving friends.

Friends and family may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, N.Y. 12803.

Vivian’s funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Fortsville Methodist Church, 402 Fortsville Road, Gansevoort NY 12831, with Pastor Bruce Hazard officiating.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

The family wishes to thank the healthcare staff at Glens Falls Hospital and Fort Hudson Nursing Center for their excellent loving care of Vivian.

Memorial donations may be made to the Fortsville Methodist Church, PO Box 346/402 Fortsville Road, Gansevoort, NY 12831 or the Moreau Community Center, 144 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.