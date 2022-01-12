Aug. 16, 1947—Jan. 7, 2022
CORINTH—Vito Abbatantuono, Jr., 74, passed away on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born on August 16, 1947 in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of Vito and Lydia (Bova) Abbatantuono.
Vito graduated in 1965 from Roslyn High School. He then went on to attend LIU on their Brooklyn Campus, graduating in 1967. Vito later graduated from the New York Institute of Photography in 2004.
He worked at St. Francis Hospital and Heart Center as a radiologic technologist. He had 44 years of service.
Vito enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with family and friends. He was passionate about sports, horse racing and photography. Most of all he loved vacationing in South Florida with his family, especially his granddaughters Alexa and Alyssa.
Vito is predeceased by his parents, Vito and Lydia Abbatantuono and his sister Loretta Abbatantuono.
He was survived by his son Philip and his wife Debra of Corinth, NY; his granddaughters: Alexa and Alyssa of Corinth, NY. Vito is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial mass will be celebrated at a later time.
Vito would prefer donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in lieu of flowers.
A special thanks to Kimberly McGakey for assisting in the care of Vito during his time of sickness.
For those who wish a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
