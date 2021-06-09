Virginia (Tassi) Degner

Feb. 6, 1938—June 2, 2021

GREENWICH — Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother Virginia “Ginny” (Tassi) Degner, passed away on June 2, 2021, after a long illness. Ginny was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Carl, in 2019.

Ginny was born on February 6, 1938, in New York City and raised in Tenafly, NJ. She graduated from Tenafly High School and later from Teachers College of Connecticut (now Central Connecticut State University). She then began a long and distinguished career as a teacher, starting in West Hartford, CT, and on to The Lasalle School, Shenendehowa and finally to Greenwich where she taught for 20 years.

Carl and Ginny were married in 1962 in Newington, CT. Their lives together took them to Binghamton, Clifton Park and to Greenwich in 1976 to raise a family. During the early years, outdoor activities were constant, weekend trips cross-country skiing with family, and a passion for tennis as examples. Ginny loved music and made many trips to Broadway as well as to SPAC for the Boston Pops, NYC Ballet and Philadelphia Orchestra. Many will recall a camera ever present with her, and pictures of family and friends were always taken at any event. She had a special talent for capturing scenes from the natural world as well.