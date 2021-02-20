Mar. 31 1923—Feb. 14, 2021

STONY CREEK—Virginia S. Lorrain, 97, passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021 at Fort Hudson Health Services, Fort Edward. Born on March 31, 1923 in Worcester, MA, she was the daughter of the late Henry M. and Evelina (Blais) St. Germain.

Virginia moved to Stony Creek in 1970 and worked at the 1000 Acres Dude Ranch snack bar where she was fondly referred to as “Mother Lorrain.” She was employed there for twenty years. Virginia also worked several other part-time seasonal jobs over the years, but lastly worked for SuperShoes in Queensbury for six years, finally retiring at 89 years of age.

Virginia was a Charter member and also served as chairwoman for the Cancer Society Daffodil Drive. Her hobbies included roller skating and bowling.

Virginia was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Wilfred C. Lorrain, Sr.; stepson, Wilfred C. Lorrain, Jr.; siblings: Violette F. Bison, Leonard R. St. Germain, Leo W. St. Germain, and Albert L. St. Germain.