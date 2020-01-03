Virginia Ruth Schies
Aug. 24, 1921 — Dec. 31, 2019

QUEENSUBURY — Virginia Ruth Schies, 98, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at The Pines of Glens Falls. She was born on Aug. 24, 1921 in Glens Falls. She was the daughter of the late Bernard F. and Lucille (Smith) Moses.

Virginia was employed for 28 years for the Queensbury Elementary School. She started out as a dishwasher and eventually upon her retirement, she was running the cafeteria. After retirement, she cooked for the Boy Scouts at Camp Wakpominee in Fort Ann for three seasons. Her hobby was knitting, crocheting, quilting and crafts in general. She volunteered with the Queensbury Seniors and she knitted hats for the newborns at the Glens Falls Snuggery. Virginia enjoyed traveling with her family and with tour groups, visiting various states her son was stationed in while in the Navy, including Hawaii and even a cruise to Alaska.

She is survived by her son, Thomas “David” Schies; two grandchildren, Aaron Schies (Stacey) and Matthew Schies (John Grabowski); great-grandchildren, Nathan Schies and Katelyn Schies; and her “adopted granddaughter”, Julie Brasch (Lance).

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Schies; a son, Mark Schies; and by her two sisters, Barbara and Beverly.

Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Sanford’s Ridge United Methodist Church, 1919 Sanford Ridge Road, Queensbury.

Burial will take place in the spring at Seeley Cemetery, Queensbury.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the local Red Cross, 333 Glens St., Suite 104, Glens Falls, NY 12801 or to Sanford’s Ridge United Methodist Church, 1919 Sanford Ridge Road, Queensbury, NY 12804 in memory of Virginia.

Service information

Jan 4
Calling Hours
Saturday, January 4, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home - Queensbury
53 Quaker Road
Queensbury, NY 12804
Jan 9
Memorial Service
Thursday, January 9, 2020
11:00AM
Sanford's Ridge United Methodist Church
1919 Sanford Ridge Rd.
Queensbury, NY 12804
