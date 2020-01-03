QUEENSUBURY — Virginia Ruth Schies, 98, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at The Pines of Glens Falls. She was born on Aug. 24, 1921 in Glens Falls. She was the daughter of the late Bernard F. and Lucille (Smith) Moses.

Virginia was employed for 28 years for the Queensbury Elementary School. She started out as a dishwasher and eventually upon her retirement, she was running the cafeteria. After retirement, she cooked for the Boy Scouts at Camp Wakpominee in Fort Ann for three seasons. Her hobby was knitting, crocheting, quilting and crafts in general. She volunteered with the Queensbury Seniors and she knitted hats for the newborns at the Glens Falls Snuggery. Virginia enjoyed traveling with her family and with tour groups, visiting various states her son was stationed in while in the Navy, including Hawaii and even a cruise to Alaska.