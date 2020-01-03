Aug. 24, 1921 — Dec. 31, 2019
QUEENSUBURY — Virginia Ruth Schies, 98, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at The Pines of Glens Falls. She was born on Aug. 24, 1921 in Glens Falls. She was the daughter of the late Bernard F. and Lucille (Smith) Moses.
Virginia was employed for 28 years for the Queensbury Elementary School. She started out as a dishwasher and eventually upon her retirement, she was running the cafeteria. After retirement, she cooked for the Boy Scouts at Camp Wakpominee in Fort Ann for three seasons. Her hobby was knitting, crocheting, quilting and crafts in general. She volunteered with the Queensbury Seniors and she knitted hats for the newborns at the Glens Falls Snuggery. Virginia enjoyed traveling with her family and with tour groups, visiting various states her son was stationed in while in the Navy, including Hawaii and even a cruise to Alaska.
She is survived by her son, Thomas “David” Schies; two grandchildren, Aaron Schies (Stacey) and Matthew Schies (John Grabowski); great-grandchildren, Nathan Schies and Katelyn Schies; and her “adopted granddaughter”, Julie Brasch (Lance).
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Schies; a son, Mark Schies; and by her two sisters, Barbara and Beverly.
Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Sanford’s Ridge United Methodist Church, 1919 Sanford Ridge Road, Queensbury.
Burial will take place in the spring at Seeley Cemetery, Queensbury.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the local Red Cross, 333 Glens St., Suite 104, Glens Falls, NY 12801 or to Sanford’s Ridge United Methodist Church, 1919 Sanford Ridge Road, Queensbury, NY 12804 in memory of Virginia.
To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
53 Quaker Road
Queensbury, NY 12804
11:00AM
1919 Sanford Ridge Rd.
Queensbury, NY 12804
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.