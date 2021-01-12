July 30, 1919 – Jan. 5, 2021
FORT EDWARD – It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Virginia R. Smith, 101 and a half, on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born on July 30, 1919 in Bolton, she was the daughter of the late Leon C. and Martha (Duell) Roberts.
Virginia (Ginnie, Aunt Ginnie) grew up in Bolton Landing and was a 1936 graduate of Bolton Central School. After graduation she attended Adirondack Business School in Glens Falls and graduated from that program in March 1942. While there, she boarded with the Sexton family in South Glens Falls who became lifelong friends. Ginnie was employed at the Glens Falls Insurance Company for forty years from March 1942, retiring in April, 1982 as an executive secretary.
On June 25, 1950, she married Claude Smith from Fort Edward at the home of her parents in Bolton Landing. They enjoyed 34 years together until his death in 1984.
The main priority in her life was family and friends. She never put herself first. She was always there to lend a hand, to give a place to stay, to make a baked treat, to give a ride, to go shopping and so many more things.
She loved spending time with her husband and family and friends at the camp they built on Goodnow Flow in Newcomb.
She was a voracious reader, loved doing crossword puzzles, enjoyed knitting, loved cooking, canning vegetables, and making jams, jelly and pickles. She learned to cake decorate with her niece and decorated many cakes for family and friends. She made the most delicious finger rolls and was always willing to share her recipes. She made many delicious home cooked meals for the family!
But most notable were the Christmas cookie trays where she made over 4000 cookies each year. She wrapped each cookie individually, made candy, fudge, and popcorn balls and placed them carefully on the trays each tied with a bow. These were given to all her family and friends. Oh and let’s not forget the cereal Chex Mix that she made for the family as well.
Following her retirement, she travelled with her niece, Shirley and her husband Jack as they toured the country on their camping trips. She loved Wells, Maine and Myrtle Beach.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sisters Dorothy Duell and her husband, Ernest and Marjorie Burns and her husband, Francis; her nieces, Shirley Doyle and her husband John, Janet Geroux and her husband, Robert, and Ellen Abrahamson; her niece’s husband William Selfridge and great nephews John Doyle Jr., John Walsh and Barry Burns.
Left to cherish her memory are her nephews Robert Burns, Garland (Lucy)Walsh II; her nieces Sharon (Frank) Fitzgerald, Joan (Pete) Hartzog, Ruth (Daryl) Fish, Mary Jane (Lynn) Manz, Shirley Selfridge, and Gail (Larry) Varney. She had many great nieces and nephews and two more generations below them. Please know that she loved and cherished you all.
Due to COVID restrictions viewing hours were private and held for the immediate family. A memorial service and burial at Union Cemetery will be announced and held later in the spring.
The family would like to thank Dawn White, her friend and aide over the past two years. Thank you for all your crafts, helping her to cook, taking her on rides, the visits from the bunny, kitten and dogs, and the rides to visit the horses. Thank you to Mike Fields for your kindness and sharing your horses Sawyer and Liberty with Aunt Gin. Thank you to Earlene for the Sunday rides to get meals. Thank you to Ashley for you nursing assistance over the last few weeks. Thank you to Emma and Ashley for doing her nails. Thank you to the other caregivers who were in her life over the last few years James, Denise and Diane and to the staff of Fort Hudson Home Health.
Donations in Virginia’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, the Fort Edward Rescue Squad, Inc., P.O. Box 226, Fort Edward, NY 12828 or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net,
