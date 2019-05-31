CAMBRIDGE — Virginia Nina Langlois Peters (Ginny) earned her angel wings on April 27, 2019. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends that she loved. She was the last surviving child of Mary Watson Langlois and Alfred Langlois. She was predeceased by her husband, Arthur Peters; her brothers and sisters, Cecil Langlois, Vivian LaBombard, Bernice Langlois, Fred Langlois Jr., Robert Langlois, Betty Beagle, Evelyne Beagle and Arthur Langlois. Left to cherish her memory are her four children, Barbara Peters of Argyle, Ronald Peters D.V.M. of Greenwich, Mary Peters Hollister C.P.A. (Brian) of Whitehall and Kenneth Peters (Marjorie) of Cambridge; seven grandchildren, Suzanne Shumway, Brian LeBarron, Christopher, Alycia and Adrien Hollister and Hunter and Nicholas Peters; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was one of a kind in many ways. She was one of 15 siblings born during her parent’s marriage, nine of which survived to adulthood. She had two birthdays. At the time of her birth, babies were born at home and the birth was recorded later. February 25, 1926 was her official birthdate. Her mother always celebrated her birthday on February 28.
At the age of 16, she purchased a piece of property which included a tar paper shack located on Plains Road in Cambridge. Ginny married Arthur Peters on June 15, 1946. They lived in that house for their entire marriage of 63 years and were totally devoted to each other.
The list of those she helped during her lifetime was both extensive and impressive. Ginny worked long, hard hours without concern or complaints of how dirty or difficult it was to get the job done. Ginny quit school after the seventh grade so she could help her parents support the family. She cared for her ailing Mother (Mary) for many years. Once Mary required nursing home care; the Mary McClellan Nursing Home made her an honorary staff member in recognition of her devotion. She was a great role model, especially for her daughters, granddaughters and great-granddaughters. She was always a part of and usually a leader in efforts to help and assist others by sending food to the sick, babysitting, providing transportation or whatever was needed. She also provided intensive, around the clock care to her son’s critically ill horse. The reason for her successes and her most important trait was the wisdom and compassion by which she chose to live her life.
We all suffer a great loss at the passing of this remarkable woman. Her devotion to family was impressive and made her who she was. A celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, at the United Methodist Church, Cambridge. The family invites everyone to her home (146 Plains Road) for refreshments. In lieu of flowers, the family have created a tribute with the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N Michigan Ave. FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or http://act.alz.org/goto/In Memory of Virginia Peters.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc., Salem.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.