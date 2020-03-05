Oct. 19, 1937 — March 1, 2020

QUEENSBURY, NY — Virginia May Lunt, 82, of Queensbury, died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital after a short illness.

Born in Woodstock, Vermont on Oct. 19, 1937 she was the daughter of Lillian (DeLong) and Augustus Stevens. Virginia was a graduate of Fort Ann Central School, Class of 1957.

Virginia was a stay at home mom when her children were young. She worked at Glens Falls Hospital, in the Medical Records department, retiring from this position.

Virginia married Robert Lee Lunt on June 15, 1958 at the West Fort Ann Methodist Church.

She enjoyed gardening, crafting, and sewing. Her passion was being with and helping her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, who were all the loves of her life.

Ginny and Bob spent time at their home in Florida where she loved the warm weather and going flea marketing with Bob and her friends.