May 6, 1926—Oct. 11, 2021
GLENS FALLS — Virginia Mary (Murray) Anderson died on October 11, 2021 at The Pines at Glens Falls, Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation at the age of 95. Virginia was born at home in Poughkeepsie, NY on May 6, 1926 and she lived in the town of LaGrange, NY until her move to Queensbury, NY in May 2001.
She was predeceased by her parents, Michael Francis Murray and Virginia Mary (Van Tassell) Murray, her five brothers and two sisters and her husband of 68 years, Walter Lee Anderson. She is survived by her two sons: David (Patricia) and Peter (Lorrie); grandchildren: Kristin (Kevin) and Eric (Natasha); and great-grandchildren: Laila and Levi.
Virginia attended a one-room schoolhouse until high school. She graduated from Arlington High School, in Poughkeepsie, NY where she was awarded the home economics prize. Future husband, Walter, received the award for industrial arts at his high school in Amityville, NY.
Virginia grew up living a farming life. She was active in 4-H for 12 years and a dress she made was judged best in Dutchess County, NY. She then modeled the dress at the New York State Fair. After high school Virginia attended Becker Junior College, Worcester, MA where she was awarded an Associate in Applied Science Degree in 1946. While at Becker she wrote the class history. On January 1, 1947 she and Walter married in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Immediately after college, Virginia started her career as a medical secretary at Vassar Brothers and St. Francis Hospitals and various doctors’ offices in Poughkeepsie, NY. She was always in demand because of her speed, accuracy and warm personality. While working she raised her children, cared for an aging mother, supported her husband and served her church and community. She taught Sunday School at the Freedom Plains Presbyterian Church and was a founding member and first President of the town of LaGrange Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Her career shifted when she and Walter established the highly successful Anderson’s Auto Service. Walter took care of the repairs and Virginia kept the business in operation as receptionist, parts runner and bookkeeper.
Virginia also answered to Ginny and Jeanne. Regardless of what family, relatives, friends and acquaintances called her, she was universally known as a perpetually positive and especially generous person. Her concerns were always about the well-being of other people and never for herself. She found her joy in the happiness of others.
Should you wish to honor her life, please make a donation to your favorite charity or give of your time to enrich the lives of others. No memorial service is planned. Condolences may be sent to the Anderson Family at 5774 Route 30, Cornwall, VT 05753.
