Virginia Mary (Murray) Anderson

Immediately after college, Virginia started her career as a medical secretary at Vassar Brothers and St. Francis Hospitals and various doctors’ offices in Poughkeepsie, NY. She was always in demand because of her speed, accuracy and warm personality. While working she raised her children, cared for an aging mother, supported her husband and served her church and community. She taught Sunday School at the Freedom Plains Presbyterian Church and was a founding member and first President of the town of LaGrange Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Her career shifted when she and Walter established the highly successful Anderson’s Auto Service. Walter took care of the repairs and Virginia kept the business in operation as receptionist, parts runner and bookkeeper.

Virginia also answered to Ginny and Jeanne. Regardless of what family, relatives, friends and acquaintances called her, she was universally known as a perpetually positive and especially generous person. Her concerns were always about the well-being of other people and never for herself. She found her joy in the happiness of others.

Should you wish to honor her life, please make a donation to your favorite charity or give of your time to enrich the lives of others. No memorial service is planned. Condolences may be sent to the Anderson Family at 5774 Route 30, Cornwall, VT 05753.