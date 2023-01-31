Virginia Marie Ogden

Sept. 27, 1922—Jan. 25, 2023

CORINTH — Virginia Marie (Jenkins) Ogden, 100, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, passed to the lord quietly at Gateway House of Peace on Wednesday, January 25, 2022, after a short illness.

Virginia “Ginny” was born September 27, 1922, in Littleton, NH, to the late Thomas Jefferson and Anna Angel (O’Conner) Jenkins.

Ginny met the love of her life, Carroll Ogden, at a square dance in Stony Creek, and they married in December 1941. Before Carroll was drafted into the Army, they resided in Baltimore, MD, where they both worked building B-26 Marauder bombers at the Glen L. Martin Factory. She returned to Corinth, NY, when Carroll went to serve in the Army in Europe.

Ginny and Carroll raised their family in Corinth, where they resided following the end of World War II. She ran a dog grooming business as well as a boarding kennel, called Skippers Love and Care Kennel. She loved all animals, and bred and raised Peruvian and American Paso Fino horses, which she loved for their smooth gait. She also loved tropical birds, and had a cockatoo and African gray parrot as pets.

Ginny loved the ocean, particularly tropical waters, and loved traveling to the United States Virgin Islands where she made many friends. She was a fixture in Corinth, and was well-known to many in the area. Along with Carroll, she was one of the original landowners that developed Woodland Lake in Corinth.

Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by two sons: Bruce and Keith, and by her brothers: William and Harvey, and her sister, Marion.

Ginny is survived by her sons: Larry, of NH, Kelly and his wife Domenica, of Herkimer, Kerry, of South Glens Falls, and Kent and his wife Deborah, of Cazenovia, NY. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Ginny’s life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

Friends may call from noon to 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Burial will be in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Corinth.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gateway House of Peace Hospice House, Ballston Spa, NY.