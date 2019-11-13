March 10, 1932 — Nov. 8, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Virginia Mae Sleight, 87, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Friday Nov. 8, 2019 at the Wesley Healthcare Center in Saratoga Springs.
She was born on March 10, 1932, the daughter of the late Henry Jay and Helen Adelaide (Bennett) Sleight. She was a lifelong resident of the town of Queensbury and a member of the class of 1947 at Glens Falls High School. Upon graduation, she served as a secretary for her father’s Henry J. Sleight Transit Mix Cement company and later assisted in the business operations of Mr. Sleight’s Queensbury Market and construction business. Along the way, she was encouraged to continue her education and attended night school at Russell Sage College, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in social sciences in 1962.
As a stenographer appointed by the Honorable Charles S. Ringwood of the Warren County Children’s Court (now Family Court), the Judge encouraged her to pursue a career in the law. She studied the law and worked with the Judge in an apprentice program that was available at the time. Without having attended a traditional law school, she sat for the New York State bar exam and passed in a single attempt. She was admitted to the New York State Bar in 1964. At the time, she was one of two women attorneys in the Warren County Bar Association.
As her legal career continued, she found her passion in law enforcement, ingrained in her by her father, a town justice for Queensbury for many years. In 1975, she was appointed by District Attorney Daniel T. Smith as the first woman assistant district attorney for Warren County. Although her appointment at the time was a notable first, she made the point then and in the future that she simply wanted to be judged on her performance as a county prosecutor. Over her career, she served under several elected Warren County district attorneys, rising to the position of chief assistant district attorney, and became a mainstay in the office. She retired from the Office of the District Attorney in 1996 and continued in the private practice of law for several years.
Virginia served as a role model and inspiration to her family. She provided counsel and encouragement to her nephew, Karl, who followed in her footsteps as a state and county prosecutor and later as an attorney in private practice.
Throughout her life, Virginia enjoyed a variety of activities including swimming at the YMCA, cross country skiing, crossword puzzles and card games. She was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls.
Virginia is survived by her nephew, Karl Jay Sleight and his son, Daniel Jay Sleight; and nieces, Karen (Sleight) Korotzer, her husband, Ethan and their children, Julian and Ivy; and Lea (Sleight) Renot and her son, Shawn. She was predeceased by her brother, Leon Jay Sleight.
A private family graveside service will be performed at the Pineview Cemetery in Queensbury in the near future.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association (http://www.alz.org).
An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.burkefuneralhome.com.
