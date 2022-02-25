July 24, 1920—Feb. 22, 2022

ROCHESTER/FORT EDWARD — Virginia Mae Lloyd, 101, was born in Rochester, NY on July 24, 1920, and died on Feb. 22, 2022, with her daughter at her side. Ginny spent 97 years in Rochester. After her move to The Oaks, due to her excellent caregivers, she was able to live in her own apartment until she fell in September of 2021.

She and her husband Edward raised a foster daughter until Laurie began school. They also had a foster baby until she was adopted.

Her first job was making optical sights for Bausch and Lomb’s war effort during WWII. Over the years, she taught many children to swim, and was renowned for her pies.

She was very active in the Bay Knoll Seventh-day Adventist Church, serving as Sabbath School teacher for kindergartners as well as church treasurer for decades.

Virginia’s husband Edward, and her two brothers, Stephen and George, predeceased her.

She is survived by her daughter Debra Foote and son-in-law David of Fort Ann, NY; her foster daughter Laura Baker of Las Vegas; her devoted nephew Stephen and wife Stephanie; and nephew and niece Kenneth and Sheryl.

The family extends its heartfelt thanks to the loving staff of Fort Hudson G Wing. A graveside service will be held in Rochester in the spring.

Arrangements under the care of the Mason Funeral Home.