Jan. 2, 1926—Sept. 5, 2021

HADLEY — John and Topsy are together again! Virginia M. “Topsy” White, 95, of Hadley Hill Rd., passed Sunday morning, September 5, 2021, from the loving care of her daughter into the arms of her beloved husband in heaven.

Born on January 2, 1926 in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late Sidney and Mamie (Fuller) Flewelling. Topsy married the love of her life, John White on August 1, 1942 in Watervliet. John passed away on October 5, 1997 following a wonderful 55 years of marriage.

Topsy worked as a seamstress for Cluett & Peabody in Corinth. Her enjoyments included reading, watching television and spending time with her family.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; siblings: Sidney Flewelling, Jr., Charles Flewelling, Voletta Clothier and Reba Paul.

Survivors include her beloved daughter, Betty Lou White, with whom she lived; a sister, Bernadette Sutliff of Hadley; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, as well as her beloved dog, “JJ”.

In keeping with Topsy’s wishes there are no public calling hours or funeral services scheduled.

Private burial will be in Blackwood Cemetery, Hadley.