June 6, 1934 — May 10, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Virginia M. Mills announce her passing on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Fort Hudson Nursing Center after a courageous battle with COVID-19.
Born on June 6, 1934 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Dominick and Rose (Pitaniello) Russo.
Virginia was a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls and loved to tell stories of her childhood memories and schoolgirl antics.
On June 10, 1956, Virginia married the love of her life, David O. Mills. They enjoyed 41 years of marriage before his passing and were rarely seen without one another. Together they raised their five children, enjoying their five children, enjoying annual summer vacations in Maine and New Hampshire, going all out for holidays and proudly watching their family grow through the years.
Virginia was loved by all who met her, easily making new friends wherever she went. Her greatest joy was being with her family. No matter her age, she always remained young at heart and could often be found playing Nintendo and drinking orange soda with her grandkids. She loved thinking she was being sneaky slipping money into their hands. She also enjoyed reading, watching game shows and listening to her favorite singer, Kenny Rogers.
In addition to her parents, Virginia was predeceased by her husband, David O. Mills, Sr., Her grandson, Jeffrey D. Morrison, II, her sisters, Josephine Farenell, Lena Ricciardelli, Cecelia D’Angelo, Madeline Hogan and Irene Russo and her brothers, Louis, Valentino, Nicholas, Patrick and Dominick Russo.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, David O. Mills, Jr. and his wife, Anne of Glens Falls; her four daughters, Cynthia Dickinson and her husband, Jay of Lake Luzerne, Dr. Margaret Centurioni and Peter Sawyer of Burnt Hills, Laurie Tremblay and her husband, Matthew of Tennessee and Julianne Carpenter and her husband, Scott of South Glens Falls; her 16 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and her friend since childhood, Mary Naylor “Friends Forever”.
Virginia’s family would like to express their profound gratitude to the nurses and staff at Fort Hudson Health Care Facility for their dedication, compassion and commitment to their residents in these challenging and uncertain times. Thanks to Carol Jean and Tina, her nurses on S wing and Lynn Thompson, a dear family friend who cared for mom for several years. Also, special thanks to Jennifer Keeley and Mary French who loved mom when we couldn’t be with her, Ashley for holding her hand for us and Dr. John Quaresima for going out of his way to reassure us and provide compassionate care for mom.
The Rite of Committal will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls, at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Jeffry D. Morrison II Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Queensbury High School, 409 Aviation Rd. Queensbury, New York 12804.
Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, in Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
