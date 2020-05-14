Virginia M. Mills

Left to cherish her memory is her son, David O. Mills, Jr. and his wife, Anne of Glens Falls; her four daughters, Cynthia Dickinson and her husband, Jay of Lake Luzerne, Dr. Margaret Centurioni and Peter Sawyer of Burnt Hills, Laurie Tremblay and her husband, Matthew of Tennessee and Julianne Carpenter and her husband, Scott of South Glens Falls; her 16 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and her friend since childhood, Mary Naylor “Friends Forever”.

Virginia’s family would like to express their profound gratitude to the nurses and staff at Fort Hudson Health Care Facility for their dedication, compassion and commitment to their residents in these challenging and uncertain times. Thanks to Carol Jean and Tina, her nurses on S wing and Lynn Thompson, a dear family friend who cared for mom for several years. Also, special thanks to Jennifer Keeley and Mary French who loved mom when we couldn’t be with her, Ashley for holding her hand for us and Dr. John Quaresima for going out of his way to reassure us and provide compassionate care for mom.