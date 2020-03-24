Virginia M. Armstrong

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Later in life, Virginia developed a passion for crocheting and knitting. She could often be seen, needles in hand, crafting a new blanket, sweater, or socks for the newest infant in the family. Boy, did she love the babies. It was one of her greatest joys to sit and rock them for hours. She also loved to play the organ which she often did on cue at the request of her grandchildren, which were her pride and joy.

She was an amazing cook and her raspberry pie, homemade rolls and mashed potatoes were legendary. It gave her great joy to feed her family and any visitors that may happen to pop in. She was always up for company and loved to visit with people.

She was fondly referred to as Mama Ginny by many in the community, a name given to her by her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Virginia was predeceased by her son, Richard (Dick) Armstrong, and her sister, Barbara Russell.

She is survived by her son, John Armstrong and his wife, Wanda, of Chestertown; her daughter, Phyllis Millington (Ed) of Trenton, Florida; and her daughter-in-law, Glenda Fuller of Queensbury; eight grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter; along with several nieces and nephews.