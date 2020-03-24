Oct. 22, 1924 — March 18, 2020
WEVERTOWN — Virginia M. Armstrong, 95, of Wevertown passed away in the late afternoon of March 18, 2020 at Elderwood Nursing home in North Creek.
Virginia was born on Oct. 22, 1924 to Lee and Gladys (Hitchcock) Wescott in Johnsburg, where she grew up and attended a one room schoolhouse.
At the age of 19, she married the love of her life, Phillip Noble Armstrong on April 10, 1944. They were happily married for 58 years before Phillip’s passing in September of 2002. Together they raised three children, two sons and a daughter.
She and Phillip moved to their home in Wevertown in 1974. Here Virginia served as the town’s Postmaster, operating out of their home until she retired in 1984.
Virginia was a woman of great faith and an active member of the Wesleyan Church in Bakers Mills and later faithfully attended Calvary Bible Church in Wevertown until no longer able. Her faith was evident in her kind, humble spirit, her love of people and the profound grace with which she lived her life.
In her younger years Virginia loved being active. She and Phillip enjoyed riding their motorcycle, often taking day trips with no particular destination. She was also an avid snowmobiler during the winter months and was known to have quite the lead foot.
You have free articles remaining.
Later in life, Virginia developed a passion for crocheting and knitting. She could often be seen, needles in hand, crafting a new blanket, sweater, or socks for the newest infant in the family. Boy, did she love the babies. It was one of her greatest joys to sit and rock them for hours. She also loved to play the organ which she often did on cue at the request of her grandchildren, which were her pride and joy.
She was an amazing cook and her raspberry pie, homemade rolls and mashed potatoes were legendary. It gave her great joy to feed her family and any visitors that may happen to pop in. She was always up for company and loved to visit with people.
She was fondly referred to as Mama Ginny by many in the community, a name given to her by her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Virginia was predeceased by her son, Richard (Dick) Armstrong, and her sister, Barbara Russell.
She is survived by her son, John Armstrong and his wife, Wanda, of Chestertown; her daughter, Phyllis Millington (Ed) of Trenton, Florida; and her daughter-in-law, Glenda Fuller of Queensbury; eight grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter; along with several nieces and nephews.
Due to the recent pandemic, a memorial service to celebrate her life will be conducted at a later date at a time to be announced.
The family warmly requests that any donations be made in her name to Calvary Bible Church, PO Box 91, Wevertown, NY 12886.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guestbook and condolences.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.