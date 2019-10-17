Sept. 3, 1927 — Sept. 11, 2019
SHREWSBURY, Penn. and WHITEHALL — Virginia Hope Toben, 92, entered into rest on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at the SpiriTrust Lutheran Village, Shrewsbury, Pennsylvania. She was the wife of William Clayton Toben, who preceded her in death in 1982. She was born Sept. 3, 1927 in Burt County, Nebraska to the late Stephen Ross Smith and Lillie Edna Knapp.
Virginia was one of eight children. She worked as the welfare officer and clerk supervisor for the town of Whitehall. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Order of the Eastern Star and the United Methodist Women. She also served as Republican Party Committee Woman and an officer of the polls. Her hobbies included boating, raising and training harness horses as well as volunteer work for her church.
You have free articles remaining.
The service and burial will be at the convenience of the family at Greenmount Cemetery in Whitehall.
Virginia is survived by two sons, Michael C. Toben and his wife, Charlene, of Moreau and Stephen W. Toben and his wife, Lynn, of New Freedom, Pennsylvania; two grandchildren, Debra, daughter of Michael and Charlene, and Alexandra, daughter of Stephen and Lynn; three great-grandchildren, Devin, Ashlynne and Zachary; and many nieces and nephews. The internment will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Greenmount Cemetery, located at Greenmount Cemetery Lane, Whitehall.
The Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.