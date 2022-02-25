May 4, 1934—Feb. 21, 2022

Virginia “Ginny” Vanderzell, passed away on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born on May 4, 1934, in Detroit, Michigan to the daughter of the late Sebastian and Apolonia (Zasowski) Klich. She married her husband, Charles of 44 years on June 2, 1956.

Virginia spent 20 years traveling with her husband while he was enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, upon his retirement they settled in Lake Luzerne. Ginny worked many years in the hospitality field including Hidden Valley Ranch, 1000 Acres and Super 8 Motel before retiring to care for her husband. In 2000 she returned to work at Target in Saratoga for 17 years before retiring at the age of 81. She had friends at Target that carried through her remaining years.

She took great pride in running the donations and distribution of gifts for the Christmas Families in need. She always had a smile for everyone she met and was at her happiest helping people.

She is survived by her children: Greg Vanderzell, Ken Vanderzell and Sharon Pike; grandchildren: Ty Pike, Sarah (Travis) Amburn, Kaitlyn Hill, Sarah Walton and Logan Wright; great-grandchildren: Zoe and Foster Amburn, and nephew, Rick Kronkowski.

Virginia is predeceased by her husband, Charles “Van” Vanderzell; sister, Jane Kronkowski and nephew, Eugene Kronkowski.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Saratoga Hospital D1 and Dr. Waters for their exceptional care and compassion.

At the families request a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

For online condolences, visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.