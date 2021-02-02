June 16, 1931—Jan. 24, 2021

BEACON—Virginia “Ginny” Mary Moseman, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 24, 2021. She was 89. Ginny was born to Joseph and Gertrude Gauthier on June 16, 1931 in Beacon.

After graduating from Beacon High School in 1949 she met the love of her life Robert. They were married on April 15, 1956.

Ginny had the heart of a saint. She was a member of the Beacon Volunteer Ambulance Corps for many years in Beacon. She would spend her time helping in every way possible to care for those in need. Ginny worked at the Nabisco printing plant as a bookkeeper for many years as well.

She never knew a stranger and will always be known for making beautiful knitted pieces for hospitals, friends and family that will be cherished by everyone for years to come. She was known as Mom by more than just her four sons. Ginny will be missed greatly.

She is survived by her sons: Tom Moseman (Maryellen), Bill Moseman (Marty), David Moseman (Eileen) and Brian Moseman (Julie); grandchildren: Tommy, Tyler, Heather, Brianna, Christopher, Haleigh, Nicole, Veronica, Robert, Christina; and great grandchildren: Grayson and Emily. Ginny is preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband, Robert.