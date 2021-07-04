A celebration of the life of Virginia Gibson Robbins who passed away on February 3, 2021, will be held from noon until 4:00 on Sunday, July 18 at the South Hartford NY Church House (corner of Routes 40 and 196). A short service including handbells will be held at noon. Please feel free to come and go as you please. For online condolences and to view Ginny’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.