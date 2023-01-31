Nov. 4, 1945—Jan. 23, 2023
DAVENPORT, FL — Virginia (Daire) Asselin, 77, left this world peacefully on January 23, 2023 after a short illness.
Ginny was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose smile brought them joy. She was known for her positive outlook on life and always seeing the good in others. She enjoyed her love for God and practiced her faith throughout her life. She cherished her pets and donated to many animal charities. One of her greatest joys was sitting on the back porch with her husband Mike trying to make out the different designs in the sky and describing the cloud creatures.
She left behind her husband: Mike Asselin of Davenport, FL, her children: David Beecher of Hadlock Pond, NY, Lori Carter of Davenport, FL, Robin Beecher of Argyle, NY, and Daniel Beecher of Clifton Park, NY; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren that she loved with all her heart.
Services will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local SPCA.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.