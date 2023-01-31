 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virginia (Daire) Asselin

Nov. 4, 1945—Jan. 23, 2023

DAVENPORT, FL — Virginia (Daire) Asselin, 77, left this world peacefully on January 23, 2023 after a short illness.

Ginny was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose smile brought them joy. She was known for her positive outlook on life and always seeing the good in others. She enjoyed her love for God and practiced her faith throughout her life. She cherished her pets and donated to many animal charities. One of her greatest joys was sitting on the back porch with her husband Mike trying to make out the different designs in the sky and describing the cloud creatures.

She left behind her husband: Mike Asselin of Davenport, FL, her children: David Beecher of Hadlock Pond, NY, Lori Carter of Davenport, FL, Robin Beecher of Argyle, NY, and Daniel Beecher of Clifton Park, NY; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren that she loved with all her heart.

Services will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local SPCA.

