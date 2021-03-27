Virginia B. Henry

Ginny had an effervescent personality and loved to laugh. She loved to socialize and truly never met a stranger. A natural community organizer, as a young girl she started her own club, becoming the founding member and president of the Just For Fun Club. Ginny loved traveling, playing cards, spending time with friends, garage sales, irises and cooking Sunday dinners for her family when they visited. She was wonderfully kind to all she met. She will be greatly missed by all those whose lives she touched.

Ginny is survived by her four children: Deborah Doetsch and her husband, Bruce, of Lake George, NY, Stephen of Concord, MA and his former wife Kathy Henry of Jamaica Plain, MA, David and his wife, Cindi, of Nantucket, MA, and Alesia Clear and her husband, Tim, of South Burlington, VT; her sister, Barbara (Buxton) Boisse of Zephyrhills, FL. Ginny also leaves her grandchildren:Ryan Nelson, Gayle Nelson, Kaitlin Henry, Alison Henry, Brenon Henry, Nicole Henry, Owen Clear, Nora Clear and Patrick Clear; and ten great grandchildren. Besides her parents, Ginny was predeceased by her brother, Myron Buxton, Jr., her cherished grandson, Logan Doetsch, and her precious great granddaughter, Gabriella Nelson.

The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to all the caregivers and staff at the Warren Center Nursing Home for their loving care of Ginny, especially Ashley who was close to Ginny’s heart.

At Ginny’s request and in keeping with her generous spirit, her body will be donated to the Albany Medical College Anatomical Gift Program. A celebration of Ginny’s life and interment in the Buxton Family Plot at Pleasant View Cemetery in Middletown Springs, VT, will be held sometime in the future. Donations in Ginny’s name may be made to the Lake George Arts Project.