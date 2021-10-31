July 24, 1926—Oct. 26, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Virginia Atkinson, 95, of Queensbury, NY died on October 26, 2021 at The Pines at Glens Falls after a brief illness.

She was born on July 24, 1926 in Queens, NY. She was the daughter of William J. Donovan and Marjorie (Sturgeon) Donovan, and was a graduate of Richmond Hill High School. As a student at the high school during World War II, she and her fellow students were asked to write to service members who had graduated from their school; from the goldfish bowl they were using she chose the name of Robert Atkinson, a sailor who had graduated two years earlier. They met in person after the war ended and married two years later. They were married until his death in 1996.

Virginia almost died of polio at the age of four, and in the aftermath had to relearn all of her motor skills such as talking, eating and walking. She was raised to be fiercely independent, a trait that served her well throughout her life and served as a model to others.

From the time of her high school graduation, she worked as a bookkeeper, and (with the exception of the time she took away to raise her children) continued in that profession for almost seventy years. She taught herself to use the then-new computer applications for bookkeeping, allowing herself to work in either manual or computer-driven systems.

Virginia and her husband were both avid gardeners. When they retired to Queensbury in 1990, one of their favorite aspects of their new home was the large backyard that allowed them the space for both flower and vegetable gardens. Feeding the birds (and chipmunks) near their house was another pastime, and one that continued right up until Virginia’s final illness. Before she became homebound, she enjoyed participating in activities such as Mahjong at the Queensbury Senior Center.

She was predeceased by her adored husband Robert Atkinson, her parents William and Marjorie Donovan, and her brother Donald Donovan and his wife Elaine.

Virginia is survived by her children: her daughter Sheryl Heffernan-Winkler (Thomas) of Maywood, NJ; and her son Richard Atkinson (Anne) of Queensbury; as well as three grandsons: Brian, Raymond and Michael. In her years in Queensbury, she also acquired a second family by love, and she is survived by all of them.

Funeral arrangements will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Salvation Army or The Wounded Warrior Project.

Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.