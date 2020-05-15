× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

April 4, 1929 — May 13, 2020 WEST GLENS FALLS — Violet R. Washburn, 91, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.

Born April 4, 1929 in Glens Falls she was the daughter of the late William and Ruth Tucker.

She attended South Glens Falls High School.

On April 10, 1949 Violet married the love of her life Orlie G. Washburn at the Church of the Messiah in Glens Falls. They were married 61 years before his passing on October 8, 2010.

Violet enjoyed reading especially books about Abraham Lincoln, car rides and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents and husband, Violet is predeceased by her sons, Barry Washburn, and Dana Washburn.

Left to cherish her memory include her son, Brett Washburn and his wife Tammy of Glens Falls; grandchildren, Sean Washburn, Melanie Washburn, Staff Sargent Michael Washburn, Blake Martindale, and Trevor Orlie Washburn; great grandchildren, Paige Carney and Alice Violet Washburn.

At Violet’s request there will be no calling hours.

Burial and service will be private and at the convenience of the family at Pine View Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St. South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Violet’s, Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Violet Washburn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.