Violet Mae LaRose

Sept. 3, 1927 - Nov. 20, 2021

HUDSON FALLS — Violet Mae LaRose, 94, formerly of West Street, passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Fort Hudson Nursing Home.

Born on September 3, 1927 in Prescott, MA, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Leona (Prentias) Williams.

Violet was a long-time area resident and retired from Native Textiles in Glens Falls where she worked as a Lab Technician. She enjoyed swimming, walking her dog and always loved being involved in church activities and helping others. Most of all, Violet loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Richard LaRose and her granddaughter, Alyssa LaRose-Newman.

Violet is survived by her children: Larry LaRose (Vivian), Shelly Newman (Robert), Debbie Kelly (William) and Stephan LaRose; her grandchildren: Larry LaRose (Elizabeth), Joshua Kelly (Cambria), Shauna Newman, Jeremy Newman (Jessica), David Helms (Marci) and Katie Flagg (Rik); and her great-grandchildren: Jackson, Emma, Nataleigh, Alexandra, Kendall, Landon, Cora, Kennedy, Xander, Tatum, Greenlee and Annie.

Friends may call Monday, November 29, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be at Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.