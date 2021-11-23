Violet Mae LaRose
Sept. 3, 1927 - Nov. 20, 2021
HUDSON FALLS — Violet Mae LaRose, 94, formerly of West Street, passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Fort Hudson Nursing Home.
Born on September 3, 1927 in Prescott, MA, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Leona (Prentias) Williams.
Violet was a long-time area resident and retired from Native Textiles in Glens Falls where she worked as a Lab Technician. She enjoyed swimming, walking her dog and always loved being involved in church activities and helping others. Most of all, Violet loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Richard LaRose and her granddaughter, Alyssa LaRose-Newman.
Violet is survived by her children: Larry LaRose (Vivian), Shelly Newman (Robert), Debbie Kelly (William) and Stephan LaRose; her grandchildren: Larry LaRose (Elizabeth), Joshua Kelly (Cambria), Shauna Newman, Jeremy Newman (Jessica), David Helms (Marci) and Katie Flagg (Rik); and her great-grandchildren: Jackson, Emma, Nataleigh, Alexandra, Kendall, Landon, Cora, Kennedy, Xander, Tatum, Greenlee and Annie.
Friends may call Monday, November 29, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be at Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.