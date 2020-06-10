Violet J. 'Jean' Gleason

Nov. 5, 1930 — June 4, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Violet “Jean” Gleason passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the age of 89.
Jean was born on Nov. 5, 1930 to Violet and Edward Eggleston in West Glens Falls. She attended Saint Alphonsus Catholic School and South Glens Falls Senior High School. She then went on to earn her license in cosmetology and opened her own shop, “Pink Lady Salon” in West Glens Falls.
In the winter of 1983 she married her husband, Fred Gleason. Fred was a devoted husband to Jean, and grew to be loved by her many children and grandchildren as a patriarch of the family. As a couple, their witty banter and lighthearted teasing was well enjoyed by everyone in their company.
Jean had a generous and nurturing heart. She spent much of her time caring for her children, grandchildren, and many, many great-grandchildren who were the absolute joys of her life. She’d be at every sporting event cheering her children on while nervously watching from the stands. She also loved rocking her grandchildren, with a magic touch for calming them to sleep like no one else could.
Jean was very active throughout her life and had an expansive list of hobbies and passions. She was a talented roller skater, loved to dance, and often enjoyed long walks to exercise. She was very social, with a knack for striking up conversations with anyone nearby. And as a practicing Catholic, she attended church every Sunday.
Jean was a woman of true class with a sense of style rivaled by few. It’s well-known that she enjoyed shopping often, whether at local malls or area garage sales. If you’d casually mentioned something you needed it wasn’t long before she’d find a good deal while out “garage sale-ing” and bring it home for you.
Among her many talents, she kept a wonderfully cozy home. Decorated with a curation of knickknacks and dolls thoughtfully placed throughout each room, her home lent a feeling of comfort to everyone who visited. It was the cornerstone of family gatherings and holidays, where everyone could get together and “chew the fat” or sit at the kitchen table to enjoy a dish of “garbage.” Her specialty dish was her well-known baked beans that were often requested for family gatherings. Outside her home she kept lovingly tended flower gardens that drew attention and admiration from viewers on busy Main Street.
Jean will be remembered for her strength and tenacity, her welcoming nature, and her charming wit. She had a beautiful spirit that shined extra brightly while playing a game of 31 around a table of loved ones, laughing and joking, while accusing everyone of cheating (mostly Fred). She gifted us all with so many stories and jokes that we will tell and continue to retell for many years to come, sharing laughs in her memory. We are all blessed to have known her, to have loved her, and to now carry with us all the precious memories she brought to our lives.
With heartfelt gratitude, we’d like to thank Jean’s husband, Fred and her daughters, Susan McGuffin and Carole Hill, for their unwavering devotion, love and compassion while caring for her in her home during her last days.
Jean was predeceased by her mother and father; Violet and Edward Eggleston; her brothers and sisters: Cpl. Frederick Eggleston, C. Edward Eggleston, Gertrude Whittemore, Lorraine Gibson, Virginia Eggleston, Robert Eggleston, and Janice Richardson; and her former husband, Bill Van Namee.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Fred Gleason; her sister, Elizabeth Wolcott; her children, Susan McGuffin, Carole Hill, Gary McGuffin, Ronnie McGuffin, Andrew McGuffin and Sandi Warner; her grandchildren, Gary McGuffin Jr., Tina Pound, Rachel Lott, Jessica Hill, Richard Hill, Thomas Warner and Tricia Smith and her many, many beloved great-grandchildren.
No formal services are planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A graveside ceremony will be private to the family at Southside Cemetery in South Glens Falls.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
