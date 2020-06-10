Violet J. 'Jean' Gleason

Jean was a woman of true class with a sense of style rivaled by few. It’s well-known that she enjoyed shopping often, whether at local malls or area garage sales. If you’d casually mentioned something you needed it wasn’t long before she’d find a good deal while out “garage sale-ing” and bring it home for you.

Among her many talents, she kept a wonderfully cozy home. Decorated with a curation of knickknacks and dolls thoughtfully placed throughout each room, her home lent a feeling of comfort to everyone who visited. It was the cornerstone of family gatherings and holidays, where everyone could get together and “chew the fat” or sit at the kitchen table to enjoy a dish of “garbage.” Her specialty dish was her well-known baked beans that were often requested for family gatherings. Outside her home she kept lovingly tended flower gardens that drew attention and admiration from viewers on busy Main Street.